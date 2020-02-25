About this show

Drawing inspiration from remote cliff-top locations where past meets present above the churning sea, The Refuge combines the magic of a twisting murder mystery with the rugged Cornish coastline. The play begins at a run-down clifftop hotel; Christmas looms but the mood is far from festive. Is the scratching the sound of rats or something more sinister? Is the game Monopoly or murder? Clare comes to visit but as the tide turns she ends up running for her life. Theatre-lovers from all over will be gripped by the secrets that bubble away as the coffee brews...