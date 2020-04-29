About this show

A mind-reading show based on the true story of the Cold War's psychic spies. In 1972, the Cold War took an unusual turn. The CIA learnt that Russia was investing in mind-control research and achieving some remarkable results. Not wanting to be left behind, US scientists began a secret project to train civilians as psychic spies: stealing secrets, manipulating memories and finding out if thoughts can kill. Drawing on 100,000 pages of declassified documents, David Narayan attempts the CIA's experiments, seeing if a modern audience can use the same techniques. A show that's as disturbing as it is astonishing.