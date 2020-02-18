About this show

When a local hospital announces its closure, panic ensues. Healthcare Assistant Rhea is forced to look for work elsewhere. Local lad Aaron worries about his mum's treatment in the cancer unit. And Curtis just isn't sure where he's going to sleep. But when the three witness a horrific accident, a rare opportunity presents itself. As a dangerous decision triggers a wild chain of events, Rhea, Aaron and Curtis soon find themselves gathering power, influence and infamy - and inspiring a cohort of vigilante activists. What does it take to enact real change? And what would you sacrifice to keep it?

Made in collaboration with the multi award winning New Diorama Emerging Graduate Company, Chalk Line Theatre.

Part of the Vaults Festival. Crypt