About this show

Everyone's invited to the wedding of the century. Picasso's arrived with one of his wives, and two of his mistresses. Hemingway is here too, with his wife and his favourite matador. And at the top table, the brides, literary superstars: Gertrude Stein and Alice B Toklas, presiding over a banquet of conversation about art, genius, sex, fame, and love. Fuelled only by wedding champagne, four actors play over thirty characters in this breathtaking marriage farce, fizzing with ideas, romance and wordplay.

European Premiere