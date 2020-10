About this show

Marilyn's fascinating story - from beginning to her untimely end. A tragic death which is still clouded in mystery. Funny and sad, this show considers Marilyn's childhood, career, influences, husbands, friends, and lovers. A real ?rags to riches' tale. Jojo Desmond relates her life through dialogue, dance and singing Marilyn's iconic songs to illustrate keynote events and numerous fabulous costume changes - all accompanied by her band. Jojo is a professional singer, actress and dancer.