About this show

Claire and Solange. Sisters bound together by a web of secrets, make believe and incest. Together they've built a fantasy world, a world filled with flowers where they are in charge and where outsiders get their just desserts. The only thing that's spoiling it is reality - the mundanity of an everyday life in which their very existence depends on polishing Madame's shoes, cleaning her gowns and serving her tea. But Claire and Solange have a little surprise for their mistress and they just can't wait to see her face. Fantasy and reality are about to merge.

Presented bi-lingually.