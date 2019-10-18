About this show

Over an hour of magic!

The Magic Hour is London's most exclusive close-up magic show - in the style of the Victorian Masters. Are you looking for an alternative night out in London? This is something really different. Following 5 star reviews and sell out shows since 2013, The Magic Hour was named in the top 10 attractions in London in 2014 (TripAdvisor), receiving the Certificate of Excellence for several years running. The evocative wood paneled room of Sheraton Grand Park Lane casts a spell over it's audience, taking them back in time to the Golden Age of Magic. Join master magician 'Sonic' - finalist in The Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year 2018 - as seen on Penn & Teller: Fool Us (ITV1, CW), and prepare to be dazzled by sleight of hand, misdirection, and mind-reading. From Rome to Rio de Janeiro he has entertained alongside A list celebs including Gary Barlow, the Hairy Bikers, Jonathan Ross, Jools Holland, Simon Cowell and appeared at exclusive events at Savoy, Claridges, and St Pancras Renaissance.

This event takes place at Sheraton Grand, Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7BX