About this show

The Magic Cavern at Barons Court is London's most intimate and enchanting theatre show of magic and illusion. You won't believe your eyes as you witness the seemingly impossible... Intimate magic and illusion show for the whole family - suitable for the young and the young at heart (6 years upwards)

With performances every Sunday at 15:00, 52 weeks of the year. This show is now in its 10th sensational year at this theatre. Have you seen it yet? Wherever you sit in this atmospheric theatre you are only a few feet away from the magic. Each show is approximately one hour and ten minutes. This venue has an open seating policy - sit wherever you feel happy. Doors open 15 minutes before the performance. Prepaid tickets can be collected at this time.