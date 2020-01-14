About this show

The untold story of an eighteenth century actress and her son, the leading statesman of his age. The Long Letter tells the story of Mary Ann Hunn, a fiercely determined actress whose struggle for independence mirrored the revolutionary times in which she lived. At its core is the burning injustice she felt at her estrangement from her 'boasted son', the future Prime Minister George Canning. The Long Letter draws on a vivid 60,000-word letter that Mary Ann wrote to George in 1803, in which she movingly seeks reconciliation with both her politically ambitious son and, ultimately, her own life choices.