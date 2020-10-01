About this show

The Last Five Years is a show about a marriage. It is told from two angles: from the man's point of view it starts at their first meeting and ends in the present, when the marriage breaks up. From the woman s point of view, it starts in the present and works back in time to the first meeting. Only at the wedding, in the centre of the piece, do the stories intersect. The relationship is between a 'nice Jewish boy' and an Christian girl in New York City. During a five year period, they fall in love, marry and their relationship gradually sours and they finally divorce.