About this show

It's 1975. The Millgarth Incident Room is the epicentre of the biggest manhunt in British police history. Follow Sergeant Megan Winterburn as she joins hundreds of officers working around the clock to find the man known as the Yorkshire Ripper. With public pressure mounting, the investigation resorts to increasingly audacious attempts to catch one of Britain's most notorious serial killers.

From the award-winning creators of Secret Life of Humans and Down and Out in Paris and London, New Diorama go behind the scenes and investigate the case that broke the British police force.