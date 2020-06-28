About this show

Immersive theatre experience. It's the roaring 1920s - an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and some of the most swinging parties in town. Step in to a heart racing adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal jazz-age story. The cocktails will be flowing, the music will be loud, one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties is in full swing. 1920s dress encouraged, dancing shoes required. No printed tickets or confirmations required. Guestlists on the door. Please bring valid ID. Please note this is an immersive theatre production without seating where guests are encouraged to walk around, mingle and have a drink. 1920s attire is welcomed, although not essential.