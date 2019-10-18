About this show

The immersive phenomenon continues.

It’s the roaring twenties – an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and hedonistic pleasures. Jay Gatsby has invited you to one of his infamous parties and that’s not an invite you want to turn down.

Now the UK's longest running immersive theatre show, you are invited to don your dancing shoes, dress to the nines and step in to this heart racing adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal jazz age tale.

Why would you want to be anywhere else?

There is the option to include a three-course meal with your ticket, which will take place 90 minutes before the show. This is available to select in the ticket drop-down menu.