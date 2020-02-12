About this show

Honour thy mother and thy father. Thou shalt not murder thy father. Nor thy mother. But definitely not thy father. If thou art going to murder either of your parents, murder thy mother instead of thy father. Do not murder thy father. The whole family knew he was a good dad. A really good dad. But he wasn't well, had a weak heart, so they gathered around him to protect him - from everything. Because he was a good dad. And Donna was special; he loved her the most. So why is Donna in prison?

Based on real life events from the 1980s, The Good Dad, A Love Story is the latest one- woman play from multi award-winning playwright Gail Louw. Told from the unique perspectives of mother, daughter and sister, this haunting family drama receives its world premiere at The Old Red Lion.