Panto's back... and this time it's digital! This year we're bringing the magic of Theatre503 at Christmas directly to YOU with a live-streamed, rebooted, interactive cracker of a show: our festive hit The Fairytale Revolution. Peter Pan and Lost Boyz might be ready for another adventure...but the world needs a new hero. Wendy's had enough of cleaning up everyone else's mess - so it's time to change her fate. She teams up with Captain Hook, who actually hates being a pirate, and sets out on a daring quest to change both their stories. But you can't overhaul a few centuries of tradition...(oh yes you can!)... without upsetting the all-powerful Narrator who will stop at nothing to keep things as they are.