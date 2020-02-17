About this show

This brilliant live show captures the voice, verve and voluptuousness of the little lady from Tennessee. And she is supported by some of the U.K's finest musicians. Dolly's greatest hits combine with flawless comic timing in this fantastic show. Kelly, a world-class entertainer with stunning vocals, captivates audiences with Dolly's famous mountain soprano in a must-see show dedicated to the sound and style of Dolly at the peak of her career.

Just voted the U.K's no 1 Dolly Parton impersonator 2016 by the Agents Association of Great Britain.