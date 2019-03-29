About this show

Get ready to take on The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience London – the hit 90s TV show now brought to breathtakingly immersive, genuine 3D life. It’s where you and your team run around madly, shout yourself silly, complete all sorts of tricky challenges and finish up in some lovely satin bomber jackets. Just like the original 90s show, this is one not to be missed!



You will play in a team of 8, and travel through four fully themed adventure zones, Futuristic, Medieval, Aztec and Industrial, testing yourself in Mental, Physical, Skill and mystery solving challenges; before taking on your final task the iconic Crystal Dome. If you have less than 8 people, don’t worry, we may partner you with some other lovely Mazers to enjoy your show!



Located in the heart of the West End, The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience London is easily accessed from Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square Tube Stations.