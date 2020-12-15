About this show

The Cocoa Butter Club presents a one-off Queer Cabaret showcasing and celebrating performers of colour, from neo-burlesque and poetry, to drag, hoops and voguing.

An exquisite cabaret evening of excellence; delivering dreams, desires and demands, to the most deserving (that's you!) Wrapped in your favourite RnB, Neo Soul and Old Skool jams, expect a homecoming feeling, as our family reunites to 'decolonise and re-moisturise'! Issa generous serving of multi-skilled and highly melanated talent, boasting burlesque, drag, music, spoken word, circus arts and more!