About this show

A queer British-Muslim romantic comedy. Adham is a silent and brooding middle-aged tragedy, standing outside a Mosque in North London. Waiting. It's raining. Tea, an umbrella, and friendship arrive. Two years later Adham's boss invites him on holiday to "set him up". Panic-stricken and wanting to bat away her advances he fabricates a husband, but when the plan backfires he's got to convince someone to act the part... Who best but his Imam and absolutely platonic friend Raushan? The rest is what you'd expect: a call to adventure in the Alps, a quarrel, and a sweet queer love story that ends in gardening gloves. A warm queer romantic comedy about how role-playing new lives might bring us closer to who we really are.

Part of the Vaults Festival. The Cage