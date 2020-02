About this show

Stolen from an ideas by W.S. Gilbert. In true G&S fashion we follow the rise and fall of Septimus Belvawney, from Eton (thanks to his father's bogus begging letters to charitable institutions) via his glittering social success as patron of the Society for Providing More Bishops to his final demeaning downfall and terrifying fate when caught red-handed clad only in antimacassars, whilst burgling the home of a celebrated designer of dadoes! I say.