About this show

London's Premiere Pan-Asian Cabaret Collective comes together to present a special winter season showcase, featuring some of your favourite fairytales with a queer twist and the Bitten Peach's signature Asian flavours. What if Beauty was really a Beast? What if Little Red Riding Hood got her revenge? And who on earth is Sindoorella? Find out as we crack open our ancient Asian storybook, The Bitten Peach Bedtime Stories.