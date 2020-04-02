About this show

Time does strange things to horror and comedy. One can become the other very easily. Three stories. Three decades. One terror. In 1930's Hollywood Tex Maverick is casting his new film, Terrorland. He's not after a star. Just someone who can scream. In 1980's Essex, young people enjoy a summer's day at the beach. They eat ice cream. They make plans. Then something happens that changes their lives forever. In 1960's East London, Scott is mourning the death of his wife. He wants to talk to her again. Then he meets someone who can make that happen. It's all so perfect. Like in a movie. Philip Ridley's black comedy is a dazzling, genre-mashing, singing 'n' dancing, tour de force of storytelling, where film stars become addicted to strange potions, a town battles with a demonic child, and a burning cinema shines like a new sun. Three different stories from three different decades, but all hurtling towards the same thing. That thing that everyone fears the most... The Beast of Blue Yonder.

World Premiere