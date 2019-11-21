About this show

'I’ve spent so much of my life wondering…passing people on the street…and now, yeah…this.'

When Tom meets Samad it’s like he’s coming face to face with himself. They have the same gestures, the same instincts…even the same handwriting. It’s as if a lifetime of questions can now be answered, as if all that that was missing is now found.

But as they get closer, and their lives become more entangled, the insurmountable truth of their past threatens to bring everything crashing to the ground.

The Arrival is a taut family drama about missed connections and those ties that bind too tightly. About the pain of finding – and losing – something you never had. A debut play by Olivier Award-winning theatre director Bijan Sheibani (The Brothers Size, Barber Shop Chronicles, Dance Nation)