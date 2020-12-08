About this show

Sans and Moins are getting saved, after a lifetime of being tethered together. The prophetic printer has told them so, and they're very excited. Adequately excited. Kind of excited. As it's not the first time they've got a message like this, and the real question is, will it be the last?

Tethered is a brand new darkly comic, surreal play from the award-winning ChewBoy Productions, dealing with hope, loss and the reliance we have on others. Audience members will be invited to vote on which half of the play they see first, changing their perception of the story and characters. TETHERED explores whether or not we can truly understand one another, and how far we would go to keep ourselves sane when trapped in one place for too long…