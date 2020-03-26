About this show

Renowned electronic duo Groove Armada will make their Royal Albert Hall debut in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust in March 2020. From their humble beginnings as London club night promoters, Andy Cato and Tom Findlay aka Groove Armada have solidified themselves as one of electronic music's most innovative, influential and recognisable acts. Storming onto the scene with their seminal debut album Northern Star, the duo quickly carved out their niche in the downtempo alcoves of dance music, garnering several GRAMMY and BRIT Award nominations along the way. Last year saw the duo perform as a live act for the first time since 2013, featuring their full original band and touring setup. The shows naturally amazed audiences across the UK, so expect an equally unmissable performance come March 23! This show is in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. Teenage Cancer Trust support young people with cancer across the UK, making sure they get the specialised care and support they need.