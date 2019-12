About this show

Wrestling fearlessly with the demons of the early 21st century - rampant capitalism, toxic masculinity, internet boredom - Swimming Pools is about how we might live together in the blinding brightness of the future. Across a series of imagined swimming pools, arranged like the ascending levels of a retro videogame, a sequence of intimate, confessional monologues are whispered out by four women onstage.

Part of Going Global