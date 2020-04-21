About this show

FORGET THE SEAGULL. IT'S JUST ANOTHER STUPID FUCKING BIRD.

Con, angry young man and unpublished playwright, is writing a play for his girlfriend Nina. Nina, meanwhile is falling for the renowned author Doyle Trigorin, who happens to be dating Emma, an ex-hollywood star... and Con's mother. Masha, the family cook, is in love with Con. Dev, Con's best friend, is in love with Masha. No one is in love with Dev. And Sorn, Emma's brother and Con's uncle is very, very lonely.

Oh and of course, there's a far too easily accessible gun in the house.

In this award winning, irreverent, moving and wonderfully f*cked up adaptation of Chekhov’s The Seagull, US playwright Aaron Posner delves deep to show just how funny and disappointing love, art, and growing up can be— especially when you're searching for meaning in a ridiculous world that just doesn't really seem to care.

Director Daniel Goldman returns to London following the award-winning Thebes Land (Off-West-End Best Production, Arcola 2017), with a stunning double bill of UK premieres from the Americas.