About this show

"Nothing can go missing. No wool, no kits. Especially no needles." Lady Anne Tree - one of the most aristocratic women in England - spent her life in prisons. As a visitor, she saw first-hand the aggression, low self-esteem, and high reoffending rates among the most hardened criminals. Lady Anne thought she had the answer. She would teach them needlecraft. Based on a true story, this is an inspiring and heartwarming debut play by best-selling novelist Esther Freud, directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Gaby Dellal.

Broadcast