About this show

We read constantly about America passing laws that make abortion illegal and it terrifies me, right to my core. But suddenly I feel like if the two closest people to me in the world could vote for that right now. They would. When I decided that I didn't want to have children, I was nine. I didn't, and still don't have a reason, or excuse for it. I don't have a desperate desire to be an astronaut or anything, I just never wanted to do it and until now I never had anyone question that decision. What has happened over the last three days has thrown my entire life off course, and an answer that I always gave as if it meant nothing to me, suddenly meant so much to everyone else that I am now on the verge of losing everything that matters to me. I think, what I'm trying to say is, everything is black and white, until we are struck by a moment of sonder.