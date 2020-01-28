About this show

Sold tells the story of Mary Prince and her journey to overcome the brutality of enslavement through the power of her indomitable spirit. Born into slavery in the British colony of Bermuda, she went on to become an abolitionist and auto-biographer. Her book had a galvanising effect on the anti-slavery movement and aided in the emancipation of many enslaved African. Fusing theatre, song, music, drumming and dance, and inspired by the storytelling traditions of the West African griot, SOLD is a masterpiece of Black British theatre.

Part of Vault Festival. Studio