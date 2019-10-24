About this show

When impoverished student Robbie becomes romantically involved with engaged London Mayoral candidate James Prince, his lap-dancing step-sisters become the least of his problems! James and Robbie's worlds collide, forcing them to fight for their own fairy-tale ending. Celebrating London's most colourful district and mixing politics, sex-scandals and true love, Soho Cinders is a deliciously naughty musical update of the Cinderella story with an infectious score that you'll be humming long past the stroke of midnight!

Soho Cinders, with Music by George Stiles and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe (the multi-award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winning National Theatre hit Honk!, who also created a new score for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of Mary Poppins) with Book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis, will run nine weeks at London's Charing Cross Theatre from Thursday 24 October to Saturday 21 December, 2019.