Because Christmas. Well… That’s when they say people come home.’

Andy’s 43. He loves nostalgic TV and pints down the pub. His daughter Maya is 21. She left home three years ago and hasn’t spoken to him since. This Christmas, Andy knows she’s coming back – Maya knows she’s not.

Snowflake is an epic story about generational conflict, fathers and daughters, and whether we’re living in the best or worst of times…

The critically-acclaimed festive hit by Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Mike Bartlett (King Charles III, Doctor Foster), directed by Olivier Award-winner Clare Lizzimore (Bull), makes its London debut at Kiln Theatre.