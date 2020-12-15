About this show

Yes it's back the hilarious Snow White and the Seven Poofs London's favourite adult pantomime returns to the London stage for 2020 this time BIGGER BOLDER AND RUDER!!! Join Snow White and her friends Prince Donkeydick of Soho, Magic Mirror, Egor the Henchman and of course he very evil Queen Genetalia as well as seven most outrageous dwarves ever to be seen in Pantomime history!!! The producers promise this delightful and risqu

This event takes place at Karma Sanctum Soho London, 20 Warwick Street, Soho, W1B 5NF