About this show

Sinners is a passionate love story about Layla, who is denounced for an affair with her student, Nur, and is awaiting to be stoned to death for adultery. The play examines both Layla's and Nur's choices for love and survival and the striving for freedom in a patriarchal culture. Nur can save his own life by throwing the first stone. What choice will he make? A fully staged production directed by Golden Globe winner Brian Cox, Israeli writer Joshua Sobol's acclaimed play manages to evoke a universal dialogue about male and female roles that question stereotypes.