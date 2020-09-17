About this show

After three consecutive sell-out seasons, character-comedians and IRL sisters Marina (OFFIE award winner 2020) & Maddy (went to clown school, has no awards) have been in hiding because covid cancelled comedy. Watch as they attempt to crawl out of isolation onto the stage for the very first time since lockdown forced them to live alone together. With brand new sketches and wild new characters, these hot twins will take you on a raucous hour of outrageousness (we are not twins but can be for casting purposes).