About this show

Welcome to the first season of Make It Beautiful Theatre Company's festival of new-writing: SHORTS. A handful of writers have been selected to put on their new, bold and exciting work. Each day of the week will contain a different selection of these short plays, all very different, all very engaging. After so long of missing live theatre, here is an opportunity to see a festival's worth. The Selected Shows - Seeking Arrangement - Dante and Virgil - Sometimes, Somewhere - A Whole Fucking Case Of You - Provocation - Things I Can Laugh About Now - The Fear - Naughty - No More Donuts - Is This It? - Wednesday Afternoon - Lip Service - Three Chairs Outside Babylon - The Flat - Blind Date - Three Girls. Each day of the festival will contain 3 or 4 of these wonderful shows. One performance at 2.30pm, the other at 7.15pm