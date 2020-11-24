About this show

The professional pissheads at Shit-faced Showtime are back and this time it's festive! This Christmas they're bringing you Dickens' classic tale of Scrooge and his favourite spirits... geddit? Featuring a cast of professional West End performers with a single drunken cast member thrown into the mix each night, you can expect bum notes, botched dances and madness a-plenty. With classic Christmas carols, seasonal singalongs and at least three terrifying, blood curdling, undead apparitions ere' the clock strikes one! Festive.

Shit-faced Showtime are delighted to present their all new Christmas show, live and exclusive to the Leicester Square Theatre. You'll be haunted with memories for years to come. Bar, rum glug!