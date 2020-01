About this show

Shirley & Shirley are without a doubt the best British-Surinamese, Irish-Palestinian double act working on the comedy circuit today. With a background in clowning, physical theatre and improvisation, Pascale and Joanna have developed a unique brand of pitch-black sketch comedy and stand up during their nine years as a duo.

Postpartum, Shirley & Shirley remain as punchy as ever, unleashing their pitch-black comedy through sketch and stand up. They promise to have you rolling in the aisles.