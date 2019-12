About this show

Do NOT wake the baby. Comedian Hannah Ballou is sick of handing over her money directly to a babysitter. Shhh is an experiment that merges showtime with bedtime; Ballou brings her child to the theatre, attempts to put her to sleep just before curtain, rolls her on stage and crosses her fingers that she stays asleep. The comedy targets the marginalisation of parents in the performing arts and the goddamn patriarchy in general, but don't laugh too loudly, please, or things could get ugly.