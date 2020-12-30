About this show

"The command and presence of a seasoned veteran"

Before creating the role of Sloane in Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, Sharon Sexton was most recognised for her award winning portrayal of Liza Minnelli in a one woman play that toured extensively throughout the UK & Europe, enjoying great success and many nominations and wins on the UK Fringe circuit.

Sexton will step back into Minnelli's shoes for this very special concert. Featuring a host of anecdotes, memories and hits from musical legends such as Sondheim, Kander & Ebb and Charles Aznavour, this promises to be an unmissable afternoon for Sexton and Minnelli fans alike!