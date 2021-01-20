About this show

Leading the current wave of superb progressive UK soul, Shaun Escoffery's career has simply exploded over the last year. Championed from the start by DJs Trevor Nelson and Dream Teem, his self-titled debut album is a melting pot of powerful songs and cutting edge production which has crossed successfully across the Atlantic - Masters At Work's remix of his single 'Days Like This' is a global club anthem. Shaun's back to his East London roots tonight for an exclusive Stratford show with full band. DJ support from Kiss 100's R&B don Matt White, with an exclusive 2-hour set after the gig. Unmissable