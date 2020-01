About this show

What would you do to save your son? Everything? Anything? Lie? On Michael Thomas' birthday, his cake sits in his mother's living room, its candles burning undisturbed. Jackie wants to clear her conscience, whilst Evelyn's got a big speech to deliver on the 15th anniversary of Michael's fatal stabbing. Are some things better left unsaid? Shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award, seeds tells the story of two mothers united in sorrow, sharing the hardship of protecting their sons.

World Premiere.