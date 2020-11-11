About this show

Set in a coastal town in the north of England, Scab explores the themes of trauma, family and loneliness through the story of an alienated young man's fateful encounter with a stranger. Walking home after a night shift, a young man reluctantly performs an act of goodwill for an older man lying injured outside a pub. What begins as a comedic commentary on social responsibility develops into an exploration of loneliness, trauma and family as the young man embarks on a journey into the hidden depths of the older man's life. To what extent can we delve into the lives of others?

Part of Homecoming - A New Theatre Festival presented by Encompass Productions