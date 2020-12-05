About this show

Free to view, this exciting online programme will bring together talented artists from around the world for an evening of performances, sketches and messages to celebrate dance and raise funds in support of the full reopening of our theatre. You can expect to see some familiar faces from Sadler's Wells, but perhaps not as you've seen them before. The Sadler's Wells Global Gala will include appearances from artists such as: Carlos Acosta, William Forsythe, Akram Khan, Soweto Kinch, Jason Kittelberger, Magical Bones, Natalia Osipova, Hofesh Shechter. We are also looking forward to hearing from Sadler's Wells ambassador and acclaimed sculptor Antony Gormley, actor Ophelia Lovibond and Sadler's Wells ambassador, award-winning actor and director Fiona Shaw.

Online - free to view