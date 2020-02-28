About this show

Multi-award-winning Mark Bruce Company bring their flair for vivid storytelling (Dracula, The Odyssey, Macbeth) to a new tale drawn from popular culture and ancient Egyptian myth. Bruce and his astonishing company of dancers pull you into a cinematic love story full of the rich and visceral imagery that has become their trademark. Presenting a hallucinatory nightmare of unleashed demons, sinister scientists and supernatural forces, two adventurers (Dane Hurst, Eleanor Duval) tumble into a waking dream of a land beyond time and death. Imagine the world of Indiana Jones as viewed through the lens of David Lynch, set to a soundtrack ranging from Penderecki to Lineman.

Hypnotic, poignant and intricately choreographed, Return to Heaven is a beautiful horror, laced with the darkest of humour.