About this show

Once a year, the Prince unlocks the doors of his Red Palace for a masquerade of divine proportions. The Palace is Red, long live The Palace. From the creators of immersive banquet show Divine Proportions, Shotgun Carousel presents a new immersive cabaret experience conjured from the darkest, most beguiling and magical folk tales. Red Palace is a night of feast and fantasy, glitter and doom, within a Gothic masquerade that breathes new life into our most beloved fairytale characters, all fit for a beastly ball.

Don your mask and your devilish alter ego. Drink and be merry, for who knows how this party will end?