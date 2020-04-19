About this show

It's time for Queer Lady M's cabaret! Performed by gender-fluid artist Shane Gabriel, Lady Macbeth comes to life like you've never experienced before. There's outrageous lip-syncing, cheeky dancing and sassy conversation as Queer Lady M invites you to enter her world of passion and shade. But what happens when the show is over, when Shane removes the makeup and puts Lady M to bed? What stories will come to light as Shane invites us into his twilight world? Find out in 1623's funny and moving exploration of a unique relationship between a fierce drag queen and her anxious alter-ego who join forces to fight tragedy and celebrate queerness.