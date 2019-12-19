About this show

Pride and Prejudice is an 1813 romantic novel of manners written by Jane Austen. But it is a truth universally acknowledged that a great novel can only be enhanced by a bit of filth. Think slapstick, think cock fights, cross dressing sisters and a hunk in trunks! The Gay Panto features much of Austen's text, lovingly adapted for the stage by Kevin Quinn through the prism of panto and smut while leaving the glory (hole) of the original very much in place. We've thrown in some classic gay anthems, bawdy scenes and massive cocks to ensure an unforgettable experience. All the central characters will be featured, but maybe not quite as Austen fans know them...

***Liquids are used throughout the show, we'll keep the splashing to a minimum. Panto 'survival kits' will be provided for those in front row seats. Our interpretation of this story is on the raunchy side and has adult themes throughout - you've been warned!***