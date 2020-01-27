About this show

London’s own multi award-winning, critically acclaimed comedy trio, POLICE COPS, bring the blues and twos to their hometown streets in 2020 with their criminally funny show, ‘Badass be Thy Name’.

This blockbuster, turbo-charged physical comedy investigates what it would’ve been like in 90s Northern England if vampire slaying was part of being on the beat. With more vampires than you could shake a stake at, topped off with a 90s rave soundtrack, ‘Badass Be Thy Name’ comes fresh from a Sell-Out run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it left critics incarcerated in laughter.