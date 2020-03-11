About this show

"We have flown around the world with our show, getting five wings across the board! This is a true story - embellished slightly as the years have gone on for entertainment value of course! Feel free to bring your breadcrumbs as well, we're not one of those fancy theatres where you can't eat nothin. Coo Coo!" - The Pigeons

Two Pigeons present their 'high quality' theatre show about the dangers of roosting on a department store. They've been through a lot, and they re-tell their story in that special way only two pigeons can. This show is for anyone who has ever had a useless boss or a demanding customer, anyone who's ever been pushed to the edge by the 9-5, the 6-4 or the 2-11, anyone who just who needs a good laugh after a crap day at work. Pigeons on L'edge is a comedic birds eye view into the world of retail. Ignored, abused and unsupported - what happens when ordinary people go flying off the ledge into insanity?

Part of the Vaults Festival. The Pit